Dear Editor:
In response to “School board’s pay rates raise concerns”:
The raises the board approved were described as “hourly and salary pay rates of from 8.6 percent for district certified staff to 33 percent for classified employees.” To be clear, raises for the 2022-23 school year are based on flat dollar amounts, not percentages.
The $3,377 raise for all teachers is an increase of 8.6 percent for some, but not all. In one case, if the teacher had received 8.6 percent, their raise would be $5,273, $1,896 more than the actual amount of $3,377.
In the case of a classified staff member, if the employee had received 33 percent, their raise would be $10,387; the actual amount is $3,840 based on an hourly rate increase. Of the few classified positions seeing an increase of 33 percent, they increased from $15 to $20 per hour, bringing them to an annual wage of $21,000 or $23,250, depending on position. Other classified staff saw an increase of $3-4 per hour.
It was written that “the lowest pay rates in the district will start at $20 per hour, which, based on a 40-hour week, add up to $41,600 annually.” The increase of custodian pay from $17 to $20 brings them to $41,600, based on $20 per hour, 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year. Other classified staff that increased to $20 per hour, and are scheduled to work a similar number of hours and weeks as a teacher, earn $21,000-$25,000, depending on position.
The Collaborative Bargaining Team (CBT) recommended, and the board approved, a compensation package that directed the largest pay increases to the positions with the lowest retention, with the aim to provide continuity in support for teachers and students – as well as reduce the burden on administration and dedicated staff in excessively recruiting, hiring and covering staff shortages.
Of the positions with the lowest retention – paraprofessionals, cooks, custodians – more than half of the current staff members were hired in 2022. The CBT and board moved “aggressively” to ensure the current stability and quality of our education system.
Stacia Kriebel, Salida High School
paraprofessional and Collaborative Bargaining Team member