I am the voice of truth. The Rosary Rally did not have a goal of banning books from the library. Local media either published sloppy reporting or intentionally misled the public. Either way, I’m compelled to set the record straight.
The Rosary Rally set for April 19 was to be a quiet prayer because as human efforts fail to solve America’s key problems, we turn to God, through his Holy Mother, asking for his urgent help. Specifically, it was to bring awareness to sexually explicit books available in the library.
Many books reported by America Needs Fatima not only are explicit but also promote LGBTQ+ lifestyle to children. Such behavior is against God’s law, but adults have a right to pursue such a lifestyle at their own peril. Targeting children is another matter.
No one was asking for a book ban yet some community members immediately organized a protest rally and referred to rosary prayers as a fringe Catholic group. Unfortunately, in our society, traditional Christian values and church teachings are attacked as fringe.
I think anyone who promotes LGBTQ+ indoctrination and drag queen story hour is the real fringe group. Protest organizers told supporters they needed to stand up and protect LGBTQ+ youth from harmful attacks. What harmful attacks? From people praying? Why are they afraid of prayer? Why do they want to eliminate the innocence of childhood? Why are groups so passionate about exposing children to sexually explicit material? Those are real questions the media should address. In my experience, LGBTQ+ activists are the true bullies and epitomize cancel culture.
Books such as “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe are targeted to elementary-age schoolchildren and include pornographic images – clearly not age appropriate. Have community standards fallen so low that groups vigorously defend children reading explicit material? Perhaps such supporters don’t understand the detrimental impact of pornography.
The average age when a child is exposed to pornography has dropped to 8-10. When viewed at a young age, the creating and consumption of explicit images becomes normalized and rewires the child’s brain and can be addictive. Once pornography is normalized into the culture, sending and receiving such images also becomes normalized, which is why we are seeing a rise in self-generated teen sexting.
As this issue has received local attention, I hope every parent thinks deeply about what exactly they want their children exposed to.