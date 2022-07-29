Thank you, Mr. Ring, for your poignant reply to my last letter, although structurally, it was the opposite of a rebuttal. If my letters “trigger you,” you should stop right here. If not, I hope you reply again to make a tangible defense of your position. As a “lifelong Republican,” your position should be clarified.
I will not be quiet as our beautiful republic is being sabotaged by some sadistic form of “democracy” to be part of a “new liberal world order.” Obviously, there will be a large and growing resistance to the whole idea.
Any true student of history knows pure democracy devolves into mob-rule, anarchy and destruction. So, please tell us more about your imagined Utopia where everybody will be smarter, younger, educated, urban, multicultural, etc. The exact opposite of what you picture when you think of me.
In your utopia, will everyone agree with you politically? How will you squash “free thought”? Upon further consideration, doesn’t that sound quite dull, intellectually vapid, destined to fail, enormously unequal and very bigoted? Government sanctioned and enforced sameness; some say “equity.”
It has never worked before, and I’m sure you have noticed by now that a growing plurality of Americans, especially our beloved minority communities, are disagreeing with the whole idea, now that they see what it looks like. Their communities have been disproportionately affected by crime and violence owed to the “defund the police” and “restorative justice” movements.
They see forced poverty with government-induced recession; they also despise the whole idea of social engineering. Like most other Americans, they disagree with destructive and deadly open-border policies. I sincerely hope nobody you know dies from a fentanyl overdose they thought was a muscle relaxer or aspirin.
Perhaps your caricature of me and other freedom-loving Americans is completely wrong and some self-reflection is in order. My only interest is in freedom and self-determination, you know, the traits that have made the U.S. the country everyone on earth wants to be part of.
The left’s failing “movement” seeks to “fundamentally change,” aka destroy it. Many others, with limited self-awareness, who might agree with you like to assume their intellectualism is top-notch, while they bloviate about “lies and misinformation” and follow that up with a lecture about how “men can get pregnant” while claiming to “follow the science.”
Here is where tomorrow’s utopia begins to fall apart: reality. No natural truth. Here is where the masses begin to flee and being under the large but emptying tent becomes less fashionable. I sure look forward to a response, or several as I would never seek to silence you; the true minority, 35 percent or so, according to polls, should always have a voice.
You see, I’m not opposed to change; change is necessary, but it is only sustainable if it is organic. Aggressively forced change will backfire, most spectacularly, I’m afraid. The evidence is, after all, widely reported every day. The left owns this, along with the RINOs.