Dear Editor:
Have you noticed that Frank Waxman repeatedly uses his freedom of speech to tell others to shut up?
Our local government officials use a different playbook. When challenged, they say nothing and hope the public believes the person questioning them is a crackpot. Why do this? Because when confronted with objective reality, they have no answers. They instead hide behind the protections afforded by their governmental powers. It is both cowardly and reprehensible.
For COVID, Frank and I are expressing diametrically opposed views. At minimum one of us must be wrong. How can our public health officials, who are paid by us to educate, inform and protect the public, refuse to weigh in and correct the record?
I understand their dilemma. It must be tough as a condition of continued employment blindly following orders from the CDC, FDA, Dr. Fauci and all the other overlords that dictate public health policy. In this realm independent thought is frowned upon, perhaps even forbidden. All we are left with is the “consensus” Frank Waxman relied on to form the unsupported opinions he has relentlessly foisted on us all.
But what happens when the “consensus” was and is wrong? If the government and Frank had their way, we would never know. Since they demand skeptics be silenced, theirs would be the only opinion allowed and they would win the debate by default.
But scientists around the world continued to examine virus origins, lockdowns, masks, vaccinations and best therapies. The ”consensus” for all these issues is collapsing under closer scrutiny, as detailed in recent scientific literature. The science has finally caught up to real world observation, yet this objective reality is still substantially ignored by both governmental policy and the mainstream press.
As a result, people are needlessly harmed by continuing to follow obsolete health policy. Rest assured: Once the public realizes they have been duped and how much it has cost society, there will be a reckoning.
I have assembled several links providing evidence of my claims: tinyurl.com/3wu4rz96.
Included is a video detailing a theory I believe best describes the mechanism causing adverse events from COVID mRNA vaccines.
Unlike Professor Frank Waxman, I do not see it as my place to dictate what you are allowed to believe. Please take the time to view the evidence and make up your own mind. Follow the science, not the “consensus.”
Vince Phillips,
Salida