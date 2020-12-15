Dear Editor:
Government policies during the past forty years have worked for the interests of a wealthy minority and against the interests of the poor and much of the middle class.
Under a concerted decades-long right-wing onslaught, blaming the victim and confusing wealth with virtue have run rife.
During much of the same period given a two-party political system corrupted by wealthy corporations and individuals alike, claims of equality of opportunity have become laughable, and social mobility has declined to the worst among rich countries of the world.
Further, inequality and insecurity among our most vulnerable have increased to dangerously unacceptable levels.
Consequently, many have become disillusioned and embittered.
In turn, our democracy has been dramatically weakened, and strengthening it will require substantial economic, political, corporate and social reform. Let us begin with the economy.
With its demonstrably inaccurate assumptions and obviously erroneous applications like trickle-down theory, today’s predominating neoliberal economics has served only to exacerbate inequality.
It has done nothing to improve the lives of our most vulnerable.
Economic policy matters, and among its most important functions it serves to distribute income and wealth.
Unfortunately, in our country current policy concentrates income and wealth in the wealthiest segments of our population.
Instead, we must begin to systematically employ policies which serve to distribute income more broadly and, most importantly, in greater proportion to the least fortunate of our workers and to those who risk slipping from the middle class.
Most urgently, in this time of crisis accompanied by extremely low interest rates, the Federal government should be borrowing to address the pandemic forcefully and effectively, to support the unemployed and underpaid, and to underpin affected small businesses.
Also, it should be helping to fund strapped state and local governments, education and retraining programs and infrastructure projects that could employ many individuals needing work.
Unlike tax cuts for the wealthy, such actions put money into the hands of those most likely to spend it, and thus stimulate the economy.
Our federal income tax system should be made more progressive with higher rates on the wealthy and affluent.
The most fortunate among us should recognize the duty to support government that has afforded them a life of comfort and privilege.
Further, when one considers the ninety percent marginal tax rate of the 1950s, it becomes obvious that current income tax rates are exceptionally low.
To bolster the Social Security Trust Fund the upper limit on income subject to the payroll tax should be increased.
All these steps represent investments that will benefit our country in the future, provide a more rapid recovery, and once the economy regains strength, help repay the debt.
Simeon Thomas
Salida