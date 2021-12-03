Dear Editor:
There have been no responses to my letters questioning the number of U.S. deaths after COVID-19 vaccination as reported by the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System (VAERS) vaers.hhs.gov. This data is the reason many have refused vaccination.
I requested from our local health officials an explanation of death numbers in an effort to bridge the divide. The fact that they either can’t (or won’t) address this U.S. government data should concern everyone.
The following statistics summarized from VAERS data can be found at: childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-omicron-vaccine-makers-stock-adverse-events-deaths/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1f2a8688-1d7e-4332-8fe0-148ca12aa980.
Some might think this website is the work of a crazed conservative crackpot conspiracy-theorist. But the creator of Children’s Health Defense is lifelong Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President JFK and son of former U.S. Attorney General and assassinated presidential candidate RFK. Data is not partisan:
“Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 664,745 adverse events, including 8,898 deaths and 56,297 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 19, 2021.”
“Of the 8,898 U.S. deaths reported as of Nov. 19, 20 percent occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 26 percent occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 56 percent occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.”
“U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Nov. 19, 2021 for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
• 23,484 total adverse events, including 1,439 rated as serious and 31 reported deaths.
• 59 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96 percent of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
• 560 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation)with 549 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
• 139 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.”
“U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Nov. 12, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:
• 19 percent of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
• 54 percent of those who died were male, 42 percent were female and remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.
“The average age of death was 72.7.
“As of Nov. 19, 4,424 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 1,390 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
• Of the 3,197 cases of Bell’s palsy reported, 51 percent were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 41 percent to Moderna and 8 percent to J&J.
• 760 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), with 41 percent attributed to Pfizer, 30 percent to Moderna and 28 percent to J&J.
• 2,149 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.
• 11,209 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 4,960 were attributed to Pfizer, 4,000 reports to Moderna and 2,195 reports to J&J.
• 3,209 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 1,999 attributed to Pfizer, 1,067 to Moderna and 133 to J&J’s COVID vaccine.”
People should be informed of COVID-19 vaccination risks, in addition to the benefits.
Vince Phillips,
Salida