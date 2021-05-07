Dear Editor:
The City of Salida is indeed lucky to have a citizen like Vince Phillips who in his latest letter to The Mountain Mail raises questions that are most needed about the Chaffee Housing Trust.
I certainly hope more Salidans will join Mr. Phillips in asking is $1,605 rent considered really affordable and what was the real reason, a rent of $1,284 was taken to the county dump.
With the Trust receiving “free” land and other public money grants was such a rent increase justified and has the charter changed?
I do not know Vince Phillips but I admire his gadfly letter.
Maybe it’s too much to ask but I hope MJB will put ace reporter DJ DeJong on the story.
I, like Ben Franklin at the Constitutional Convention, “smell a rat.”
David Hester
Buena Vista