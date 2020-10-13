Dear Editor:
I am reaching out in regard to this very important upcoming Chaffee County Commissioner election.
Main street businesses are part of the lifeblood of our economy.
We need to move the county beyond a cut and paste, cookie-cutter mindset.
Hannah Hannah has solid skills in finance, budgeting, recruitment, training, communications and marketing to attract new businesses.
The incumbent county commissioner is retired military and gets a pension.
How the small businesses in town are affected really doesn’t affect him.
There are so many issues that need to be addressed.
The number one issue is affordable housing which the incumbent has been talking about for four years.
The county needs to ramp up mental health services, do something to combat homelessness and drug abuse.
One out of every three residents in the county is older than 65. The county needs to look at how to keep them in their homes, or keep them in the valley.
There are so many things at stake including the comprehensive plan. This plan is going to direct the land use for years to come.
Hannah wants to visit public/private partnerships for developers who are interested in affordable housing projects.
The county may have to look at freezing the tax rate to incentivize affordable housing and attracting businesses.
Tax rates might be phased in over 10 years based on how many jobs are created with the businesses and the wages paid.
Hannah has reviewed the 2020 budget, and there are many line items that appear to be “wants” versus “needs.”
She is a fiscal conservative and wants to limit more government regulations that detract from bringing businesses here and building.
I pay close attention and have observed that commissioners, along with planning and zoning and housing, have their own agenda.
Government is by the people, for the people (this means individuals – the smallest minority) and we need a commissioner who is going to hear specifically what the people, our citizens, in the county hope and plan for their own lives.
I urge you to vote to elect Hannah Hannah. Chaffee County citizens need a strong, thoughtful woman on the Board of Commissioners. Vote for Hannah Hannah !!
Jamie Pursley
Buena Vista