What you are doing may save you a little time and effort. But if you knew what you were doing could potentially kill someone else would you continue to do it? Well, the answer given to me by a local landscaping employee was to mind my own business, spiced up with an obscenity. Such a “sweet young man”!
All I asked was if he was aware that blowing grass cuttings into the street (and/or highway) is very dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles? The cut grass can be as slick as ice and in some cases as deadly. That’s when I think I was “wished a pleasant day.”
So, I also told him that I was pretty sure Salida had an ordinance against what he was doing, and in his “sweet way” he told me to go away. Well, guess what? There is a city ordinance and even though they are well paid to properly dispose of grass and yard debris, landscapers are not the only ones blowing grass into the street disregarding this city ordinance.
Yes, sadly, I have witnessed more than one landscaping company participate in the practice of blowing grass into the street. But now everyone who sees them will know they are violating Article III – Streets and Public, Sec. 10-3-80 – Improper dumping of garbage, trash and dangerous materials; It is unlawful for any person to place, deposit or dump, or cause to be placed, deposited or dumped, any offal composed of animal or vegetable (grass) substance, … or dangerous materials that may cause a traffic hazard in or upon any public or private highway or road, including the right-of-way thereof.
So, now you know: Don’t blow it into the road. The injury you prevent may be mine. Yep, I can be narrow-minded, too.