Dear Editor:
I'm writing to urge Salida City Council to adopt a plan for 400 homes in the South Ark Neighborhood.
Leslie and I purchased property near Salida in 2007, completed our home 2013 and moved here permanently in 2015. Shortly thereafter, it became apparent to us that affordable housing for many in Chaffee County was challenging. That challenge has escalated into a full-blown housing crisis.
I joined the Housing Policy Advisory Committee shortly after the 2016 Housing Needs Assessment was released. HPAC’s grassroots effort, to ensure that housing needs of Chaffee County would not be ignored, attracted governmental participation and support – resulting in the founding of the County Office of Housing, later replaced by the multijurisdictional Chaffee Housing Authority.
I have hosted the Chaffee Housing Report on KHEN radio for 6-plus years, interviewing citizens in need of affordable housing, national experts in planning/development housing, local developers/nonprofits working to produce affordable housing and representatives of governmental entities struggling with how to solve our housing dilemma.
Despite all efforts, housing needs have grown, dangerously endangering workforce capacity. The lack of affordable housing negatively affects all employers, all services we need and all goods we wish to purchase.
The human cost to those who lack safe, affordable housing (defined as paying no more than 30 percent of one’s income for housing) is clear in our community. Studies show the negative impact on health and education of children who live in housing-challenged families. Even moving frequently, as many housing-challenged families are forced to do, has long-term negative impact on the physical/emotional/educational development of children.
Salida is currently in the latter planning stages of the South Ark Neighborhood, the largest property that Salida owns. South Ark is Salida’s “last chance” to address Salida’s housing crisis in a manner that has widespread impact.
A recent presentation by Salida’s consultant group proposed 300-350 rental/for-sale homes, versus 400 homes allowable in South Ark. Equitable impact on our community and caring respect for our hardworking neighbors requires housing be maximized at South Ark.
Ask Salida City Council to instruct the consultants to plan for 400 rental/for-sale homes (deed restricted at varying area median incomes), in a mix that addresses the needs of our community per the current Housing Needs Assessment.
Failure to address our housing crisis is not compatible with this caring community that we know and love.
Ken Matthews,
Salida