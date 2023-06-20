The latest action of our local leaders is not only questionable, but totally absurd. You have diminished the celebration of FIBArk in the future.
Your lack of foresight is evidence of your constant decision making. You are ignoring the history, the beauty and the character of our old quaint town.
This is not only continuing to destroy the character of our town, it is reducing a fiscal increase.
You’re not controlling the construction of its improvements, and not maintaining similar historical architectural features.
Your recent decisions of FIBArk is a recent example of such ineptness.
Possible logical solutions, such as (A) you have closed two blocks of F Street, why not let them set up there. This would provide more traffic in front of more vendors.
(B) set them up on the parking lot across the bridge to the old rail yard (might need some expansion).
C) Another forward-looking project in order to improve downtown parking: Construct a two-tiered parking structure on the old city yard lot.
Minimal metered parking would recoup funds.
Let us hope that you would look into the future with the consideration of our beautiful and historic town.