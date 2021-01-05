Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m more tired of the Trump presidency than the COVID-19 pandemic.
As 2021 begins, COVID-19 has lasted almost a year. If vaccinations go well, we could have our lives back before 2021 ends. Trump’s presidency has lasted four years. Its demise will come much sooner – Jan. 20, to be exact. A matter of a few weeks.
An action-packed few weeks.
On Jan. 3, we swear in a new Congress. (Number 117, if you’re counting.) On Jan. 5, there’s a runoff for two – count ‘em, two! – Senate seats in Georgia, with control of the U.S. Senate on the line.
And on Jan. 6, they play the Electoral College Bowl.
It’s played every four years, following a presidential election. The official tallying of the electoral votes for president, as per the Constitution. State by state, in alphabetical order. Before a joint session of Congress.
Normally, the Electoral College Bowl is a deadly dull game, an hour long, and a ratings disaster. There’s no suspense. The winner is always a foregone conclusion.
But this year, it’s must-see TV.
The back story is dramatic.
For two months, our country has witnessed a spectacle of historic proportions. A losing presidential candidate – the incumbent president – contesting his electoral defeat. Charging outright election fraud by his opponent.
Trump’s lawsuits have dominated the media … and been laughed out of court, both state and federal. (He’s 0-for-40, if you’re counting.) The laughter accompanied by scathing judicial reviews. It’s not a legal case with evidence and facts, it’s pathetic political theater. Tweets with a filing fee.
The Supreme Court won’t even let Trump in the door. Bipartisan legislators and election officials in contested states have all certified Biden’s victory. In every case.
Trump’s election fraud story line is dying, and he’s desperate to revive it. To keep the outrage fresh. MAGA folks reaching for their pitchforks and checkbooks.
Now here comes the 2021 Electoral College Bowl.
Look for Trump to challenge the electoral votes in multiple states. Make Congress retire to its respective chambers for debate – each time. Turn the contest into an all-day marathon, a double-triple overtime extravaganza.
With the same predictable ending.
Bowl rules practically guarantee Trump’s defeat. For challenges to succeed, both chambers have to agree. Dems control the House. Senate Republicans aren’t keen to fight, either.
Still, Bowl Day could see some real drama – in the streets. Ever the showman, Trump has tweeted out a call for “wild” demonstrations in Washington.
And remember: The Electoral College Bowl is presided over by the sitting vice president. That’s right, sports fans. Mike Pence, Trump’s number-one toady, will officially pronounce Trump’s presidency dead.
But even then, the nightmare won’t be over. After his 2021 Electoral College Bowl defeat, Trump still has two weeks left in office. A zombie president … surrounded by the deadest of dead-enders … riding that Trump train to the last stop …
Fly, calendar, fly!
Marty Rush,
Salida