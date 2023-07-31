Dear Editor:
Months ago I wrote of an initiative to repeal and replace an ordinance by Salida City Council that dramatically increased taxes on short-term rentals.
The initiative process required collecting signatures from 5 percent or 251 Salida voters. The city clerk recently approved our petition with 294 signatures.
Salida City Council can vote to retain their ordinance, which levied $15/bedroom/night (occupied or not) and $1,000/year taxes. This would place our initiative, which reduces these taxes, before Salida voters this November.
Salida’s current STR taxation on a three-bedroom is highest in Colorado, accounting for approximately 38-43 percent on top of room fees.
Colorado’s next highest: Aspen at 16.3-21.3 percent.
Our tax is double Aspen’s!
Please understand local STR owners live under a variety of circumstances. While some are wealthy investors who rent STRs full-time, many of us are longtime locals who rent our own home part-time to make ends meet. My children and I either vacate our home when we rent it or I rent out a bedroom when my boys are with their dad.
Also understand this enormous tax increase has had a chilling effect on visitors. My nights rented this year are down 75 percent from the prior year, before the tax increase. Many potential renters discover this ridiculous tax and either never book or, even worse, cancel after booking. They either go elsewhere or tent outside Salida. Many businesses in town have decreased sales. This tax increase deterring visitors is one possible explanation.
How will they use tax money confiscated from individuals like myself? Not to build affordable housing. Salida told us it would be used to create infrastructure to address housing. They’ll hire more government employees and consultants to hold meetings and focus groups. After being filtered through bureaucracy, pennies on the dollar might eventually help someone with housing. Never mind my family would undoubtedly qualify for their programs. I don’t want that. I want to continue to earn my way, leveraging my home as a resource to support my family. Even with full transparency, council seems determined to make my family dependent on them for survival. It makes no sense.
If council votes to place our initiative on the November ballot, I ask that Salida voters keep an open mind. Weigh the information and vote your conscience. Remember, if they overtax us, you might be next!
Kalen Steeves,
Salida