I had the pleasure of spending time with Adriane Kuhn recently.
I was impressed with her fresh ideas and visions of a better Salida.
As a local business owner we face enormous challenges.
Adriane asked me what my toughest challenge was.
I told her about having to drive customers’ recycling to Colorado Springs daily after our routes were finished. That five-hour trip doesn’t make sense and isn’t feasible.
What also doesn’t make sense is how our county lost our recycling options (free) a couple of years back under the leadership of P.T. Wood and his good-ol’-boys network.
None of our local politicians contacted me regarding this poor decision. I have been in the trash/recycling business almost 30 years and had several viable solutions.
P.T. Wood and his gang just kicked the can down the road – to let the private companies “deal with it.”
Adriane wants to bring back recycling to our county.
With a transfer station at our local landfill space for our future generations.
Adriane brings fresh ideas and solutions, and that impresses me the most about this woman.
I’m sick and tired of electing the same old people and expecting a different result. That is the definition of insanity.
Please don’t vote among party lines but for someone who brings fresh ideas and visions for a better Chaffee County.
Thank you, Adriane Kuhn, for meeting with a local business owner.
I walked away from our meeting with hope for a better tomorrow.