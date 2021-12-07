Dear Editor:
The family of John Coleman wishes to thank our family, friends and neighbors for all of your kindness during this difficult time.
We appreciate your visits, phone calls, food, cards, flowers, thoughts, prayers and Mass intentions.
Thank you to Father Jim Williams for the beautiful Mass, Judy Bullen organist and soloist, Helping Hands for the wonderful luncheon and to everyone who donated to the Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Your support is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered by our family.
The Coleman family: Marilyn Coleman, Todd Coleman, Alece and Allen Birnbach, Gena and Sean Shepherd, Sol Shepherd and Claire Shepherd,
Salida