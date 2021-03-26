Dear Editor:
“The stain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” – Isaac Asimov
In bygone days, we could agree on basic facts but legitimately disagree on solutions. Today, we have right-wing media that propagates falsehoods and ignorant folks who believe them.
Now the Big Lie has arrived in Chaffee County. The Big Lie is of course Trump’s claim that he won the election in a landslide but the Democrats stole his victory.
Joe Biehner alleges there’s a vast vote counting conspiracy involving Mountain Mail Managing Editor Paul Goetz and dedicated public servant and Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell. Biehner’s letter is replete with innuendo and speculation without evidence.
While anybody can say anything in a speech or a letter to the editor, fortunately for our democracy our courts still require facts and evidence. Perhaps Biehner is unaware of the fact that Trump’s claims of election fraud were presented in more than 60 court cases. No evidence of widespread fraud was found in any of these court cases.
Biehner asserts that there’s an ongoing investigation by “the District Attorney” and the Colorado Secretary of State. Evidence? As far as I can tell, there are no investigations, merely a letter someone wrote. There’s no indication that allegations presented without facts in a letter are actually being investigated.
Continuing with the ignorance theme, nationwide availability of vaccines for COVID-19 is increasing. And thanks to the tireless efforts by Andrea Carlstrom and her Chaffee County Public Health team, deployment of vaccines in our valley is expanding commensurately.
We’ll soon be at a point where vaccine supply is adequate for everyone. Then, we’ll be faced with those who resist vaccination due to their ignorance.
While African-Americans have good cause to be distrustful of medicine due to past atrocities, it appears the largest cohort of vaccine resistors today is white Republican men. This presents a threat to not only these ignorant folks, but to all of us.
When a virus enters a susceptible host cell, it replicates. During the process of replication, occasional errors occur. Most of these errors are irrelevant but sometimes they cause the SARS-CoV-2 virus glycoprotein spike to bind more tightly to target cell ACE2 receptors. This may cause these virus variants to become more infectious and perhaps more lethal.
Fortunately, the incredible vaccines created by science can protect us against the variants that have been detected. So far.
The more people who refuse to be vaccinated, the greater the likelihood that a variant may arise that can evade existing vaccines. This means that the ignorant folks who refuse vaccination may cause variants to arise that can infect even those who believe in science and have been vaccinated.
For some white Republican men, ignorance will be bliss until they contract COVID-19 and infect their family, their neighbors and all of us.
Frank Waxman,
Salida