Dear Editor:
In their letter, Salida Bottling Company developers trumpet inclusionary housing, with no mention of pricing. Oversight, or intentional?
The four “inclusionary” units include one each at 120 and 140 percent area median income (AMI), and two at 160 percent. What would these “inclusionary” units sell for? (AMI = $55,176 in 2020 dollars)
120% (1 unit) ($66,211 salary)
140% (1 unit) ($77,246 salary)
160% (2 units) ($88,281 salary)
1 bed $295,034.71 $355,673.09 $416,311.47
2 bed $367,564.89 $440,291.64 $513,018.38
3 bed $435,377.67 $519,409.54 $603.435.42
If “inclusionary” are the cheap seats, the non-inclusive luxury units must be really expensive!
If this complex followed Salida’s building codes, there is no problem. On the 0.6-acre lot at 323 W. First St, code allows nine townhomes and maximum height of 35 feet. Developers wanted greater density and height, among many other code exemptions. It includes 16 townhomes and 40 feet max height. Receiving these code exemptions required approval from Salida City Council. Hence Ordinance 2022-06.
Colorado law allows residents to appeal ordinances. This referendum process allots 30 days to complete the petition. Unless council reverses its prior vote, the question is then submitted to Salida voters during the November general election.
When developer Drew Middlemiss came to see me earlier this week I explained: Why this referendum? A brief summary:
Asking for numerous code exemptions from the City of Salida was a high risk/high reward strategy. The high reward? Increased profit for developers. Sixteen townhomes to sell instead of nine. The high risk? Potential for challenge by referendum.
Most Salidans with a building permit must follow Salida building code or face stiff penalties.
With Ordinance 2022-06, Salida City Council traded away code exemptions, receiving back four units of high-priced “inclusionary” housing.
But this approval sets a precedent. Once rules are flexible, council could award code exemptions selectively to friends, political supporters or those who provide some other incentive. There is increased potential for corruption.
Some working on this referendum are hard-liners: seeing no valid excuse for building code exemptions. I take a softer stance. I supplied an example to Drew Middlemiss. If this development received code exemptions but constructed 25-30 studio and one-bedroom workforce housing apartments ($450-$500 rent), I would support it. Workforce housing is a compelling need in Salida. The shocking response from Drew Middlemiss: “I don’t want to build a slum.”
These developers can build whatever they want, within code. They do not have to build true affordable housing. But don’t cast me as the villain. If the City of Salida barters code exemptions, then get something equally valuable in return. “Inclusionary” townhomes costing as much as $600,000 don’t pass the smell test.
This construction as approved will set a precedent and forever change the future of Salida. This decision is worthy of requesting a vote of the people.
We who initiated this referendum are self-funded. We expend our time and energy to preserve Salida’s character.
In turn, the developers are defending their investment and are motivated by profit.
Vince Phillips,
Salida