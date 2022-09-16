I’d like to do a shout-out and say thank you to those who put up the American flags along U.S. 285 this past summer.
To the very few who complained of the torn flags, why don’t you help out, either donating a flag or, better yet, donate your time to help rather than just writing to the paper complaining. I’m sure this is a full-time job for those who are keeping them up and would be more than happy for any additional help.
To the lady (supposedly from Granite) who wrote to the newspaper, I’m not sure how she can possibly think that the American flag is divisive. Evidently she has missed the whole point of reminding us all that we are all Americans no matter which side of politics, religion, etc. you are on.
Again, thank you to those who helped to accomplish this, and I can’t wait to see them up again next spring. Maybe if you put a note in the local newspapers, I just bet you get a lot of help. God bless America, land that I love.