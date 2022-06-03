Dear Editor:
We are truly thankful to have Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and their caring staff.
Due to a medical issue, when I was working in Colorado Springs Wednesday I went to Penrose Hospital. After seven-plus hours they couldn’t tell me anything and sent me home with pain medicine.
We came back to Salida with extreme pain persisting and ended up going to the HRRMC emergency room on Friday and Saturday. After a number of tests the staff was not satisfied that I was still in extreme pain, so they decided to admit me to control the pain and schedule a surgeon to check everything out. The surgeon was able to take care of the issue that had eluded all the tests.
Thank you to Dr. Hedges, OR nurses Erica and Bonnie, anesthetist Todd, nurses Hayden, Stacey, Jill, Ben, Erik, Dr. V and the ER staff for taking extraordinary care of me and resolving my pain issue.
Without their hunch to keep me and treat me I am afraid I would still be suffering. We are truly thankful to have such competent healthcare providers in our little town.
Chuck Murphy,
Salida