An innocent man was attacked by a cop this past week in Pueblo and murdered while waiting to pick up his little brother at school. Sounds unbelievable, doesn’t it?
Is murdered the correct word? Absolutely! The video is online and it is enough to send this man to prison for the rest of his life. He stands back 10 feet from the subject and calmly fires three bullets into his body to end his life. Then he puts his rubber gloves on and checks the minor scratch on his nose. Does nothing to help the person he just shot.
For this he gets a purple heart award. Immediately! And the DA immediately says the shooting was justified. The people in law enforcement in Pueblo jump in as fast as they can to Serve and Protect. To Serve themselves and Protect their pensions.
Richard Ward, the victim, cooperated with the police completely. They were questioning him because he mistakenly tried to get in the wrong car and someone called the police on him. You can even see in the video there is a similar white SUV just in front of the one he is in. When questioned by the police he told them he was uncomfortable around police because they use excessive force. Boy, was he ever right! He popped an anti-anxiety pill into his mouth because he was justifiably afraid.
When asked what he put into his mouth Richard told them truthfully – a pill. This was enough to send this cop into a murderous rage and he dragged his totally cooperative subject out of the car and onto the ground.
When you know someone is trying to beat you or murder you, your natural instinct is to resist. So he did. Who wouldn’t? He didn’t know at the time he was talking to his executioner. He was.
Police need much better training in our country. Better pay. They need to know what the Constitution says so they don’t violate people’s rights. They need procedures to weed out people like this person. And as for this person, to spend the rest of his life in prison is not sufficient punishment for the lives he has ruined.