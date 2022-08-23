Sherri Long is entitled to her opinions about former Salida Mayor Jim LiVecchi, and it was kind of The Mountain Mail to publish them for all of us to see. I do, however, wonder if, by using the royal “we” she was actually delegated by others to say “we don’t want to read your writings in the newspapers.”
I found Mr. LiVecchi’s letter questioning some actions by Salida’s mayor and council which he deemed to be “deplorable” as worthy of publication. Rather than hurling insults and indulging in personal attacks, Jim troubled himself to document and describe our current city government’s tendency to keep inconvenient facts from public view. Hiding Administrator Drew Nelson’s domestic violence difficulties before he was hired and the more recent City Attorney Nina Williams’ DUI are two examples of a “deplorable” lack of transparency in our city government.
But does Sherri challenge any of Jim’s assertions with facts of her own? No. Instead she suggests that Jim help the mayor and council find solutions to “the problems you’ve made up out of thin air.” Say what?
Finally, Sherri’s claim that Jim represents “the good old boy days” is so out of touch with reality as to be laughable. Cronyism between the city and some individuals in the real estate/development and related industries/professions has been a way of doing business in Salida long before Jim came on the scene.
Today, by playing the affordable housing card these new “good old boys” get a pass on many of our land use code requirements, reduced water/sewer tap fees and sometimes even free city land. The result is a transformation of our cityscape that is almost unrecognizable. Sunlight and mountain views are now blocked by densely packed boxlike structures that are purchased as second homes by the more affluent big city folks.
It’s with a heavy heart I see the new Salida Sherri Long represents: our downtown turned entertainment district for strangers replete with traffic congestion, noise, increase in crime and long lines at the supermarket.
Guess I’m just one of those locals who would love to go back to the days of Bongo Billy’s (Salida’s living room), when F Street still had stores where shoppers could buy the basic things they needed, such as Gambles, Lallier’s Pharmacy, Cady’s Hardware and Jack’s Shoe Corral to name a few.
I hope that doesn’t make me a bigot.