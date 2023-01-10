My, my – someone else has an opinion that doesn’t match the intelligentsia, and immediately there has to be a response that how dare Dana Nachtrieb not believe all the leftism and the followers of those beliefs? Kara Fanning has to come to the rescue to say how dare he as Mr. Frank Waxman is intelligent and others still support the misinformation and attacks that happen on social media. Oh, please.
Mr. Waxman iterated yet again that the Trump “cultists” denigrate to justify ill-informed beliefs. I have yet to meet a Trump cultist. Are you including all the people who voted for him in 2016 or 2020?
Then there is the biggest classic lie I’ve seen yet – that Trump caused hundreds of thousands of needless U.S. deaths. It was during his administration that we got a vaccine created and approved in the fastest-ever time. More people died during the Biden administration, and it wasn’t his fault either. I have yet to see proof that he – or any other leader – caused even one COVID death.
Then there is Kara Fanning claiming that Mr. T. is the most disgraceful president in the world and in bed with Putin. Seriously? Worse than Idi Amin or all those great North Korean, African, Venezuelan or Chinese leaders? If you really believe that, then I don’t know why you are still here.
It really is time to get over Trump as almost all Republicans don’t want him in the party or win the primary ever again. I honestly think that a larger minority of Democrats would like that because he would surely lose.
Oil companies are responsible for the prices at the pump? Uh, no. Refineries, transport, retailers, government regulations, et al. have a far greater impact. Just a short time ago gas was $2.95 in Cotopaxi and $3.59 in Salida. Oil companies had zero say in that ridiculous 21 percent difference.
Of course she also supports people in Third World countries who want a better life to come here illegally because we have jobs to fill. How many – 1,000? 1 million? Everybody? Where are we going to house these folks? Even better, she actually wrote that “Unless you are Native American, that makes you a racist.” Scary.
I bet most people are tired of this type of extremist, name-calling nonsense instead of actually trying to come up with reasonable solutions and good candidates for leaders.
I am privileged to live in Chaffee County where most people don’t embrace anger, hatred and right-wing – and left-wing – fake news. Purple isn’t a bad color.