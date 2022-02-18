Dear Editor:
I don’t know about Bret, but I’m not fully awake all the time. I’ll admit my thoughts aren’t always crystal clear, my facts can sometimes be muddled, and my opinions occasionally ill-considered or flat-out wrong. I’m a fallible human being. Like Bret.
Bret and I might have some other things in common, too. Maybe we’re both reasonably intelligent, morally decent human beings, for instance. We might both enjoy music or dogs or writing letters to a small-town newspaper in Colorado.
After that, though, it’s like the Grand Canyon out there.
We have two very different perceptions of reality. Radically different. Which you’d expect from two people at opposite ends of the political spectrum, especially in these highly polarized times. Two irreconcilable world views.
One mirror image.
One man’s dream is the other man’s nightmare …
In one world, the Deep State is real and terrifying. Liberal elite globalists – led by the Democratic Party, Big Tech and mainstream media – are seeking to impose tyrannical rule on the U.S., to promote the interests of minorities and illegal aliens, while confiscating guns and killing unborn babies. God has blessed America, which is a Christian nation. Trump is a great president, whose landslide re-election victory was shamefully stolen.
In the mirrored world, the Deep State is a fantasy conjured by Fox News, conspiracy nuts, white supremacists and evangelical bigots. America is a multicultural, inclusive, secular nation, whose Constitution doesn’t mention God once. Trump is a mentally and morally deranged demagogue willing to use violence to possess political power.
Question: Given such diametrically opposed visions of reality, how do we run a functioning country? I don’t know the answer, I’m just asking. Maybe the answer is we can’t.
Anyway, as Bret and I (and millions of other Americans) stumble around our shared dream-nightmare landscape, we might all recall the immortal words of the philosopher Bob Dylan: “I’ll let you be in my dream, if I can be in yours.”
Marty Rush,
Salida