Dear Editor:
Thank you, Merle, for your editorial on Sept. 28, with regard to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s staffing difficulties as employees refuse to get vaccinated.
Leonard Pitt’s column Sept. 27 in the Miami Herald adds a bit: “This is for those of you who have chosen to quit your job rather than submit to a vaccine mandate:
“No telling how many of you there actually are, but lately you’re all over the news.” Pitt lists a police officer, a major league baseball executive, dozens of healthcare providers, an Army lieutenant colonel among others and says: “Well, on behalf of the rest of us, the ones who miss concerts, restaurants and other people’s faces, the ones who are sick and tired of living in pandemic times, here’s a word of response to you quitters: Goodbye. And here is two more: Good Riddance.”
Pitt’s entire article is worth looking up and reading. Just one more short section: “Now you claim the right to risk the health care system and our personal lives. So if you’re angry, guess what? You are not the only ones.
“Your anger is about being coerced to do something you don’t want to do. Like that’s new. Like you are not already required to get vaccinated to attend school or travel to other countries.” Not to mention wear a seat belt while in the car and mow your lawn.
The president has stopped asking nicely and that is a good thing. I’m glad that employers have followed suit and HRRMC should do likewise. As Pitt said, “If that is a problem for you, then yes, goodbye, sayonara, auf wiedersehen, adios and adieu. We will miss you to be sure. But you are asking us to choose between your petulance and our lives.”
Not much of a choice if you ask me.
Michael Fay, M.D.,
Salida