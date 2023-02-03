Breaking: Well-regulated militia opens fire on Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California; cheap thoughts and useless prayers now being rushed to the scene …more on this soon-to-be-forgotten-and-then-repeated story as it develops …
Update: Hollow thoughts and prayers offered at Monterey Park, California, murder of 11 humans and the maiming of nine others have no effect, as 48 hours later seven more innocent humans are murdered in Half Moon Bay, California.
Some people are afraid of dying in an airplane crash when their risk of dying is immeasurably higher driving to the airport
Some people are afraid of dying at the hands of a tyrannical government when their risk is higher that they will be murdered in the street or their children in their classrooms.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for U.S. children and teens.
This “milestone” was achieved in 2022 and attributed to the increase in gun purchases during the pandemic
Yet any effort to reduce the bizarre number of weapons in circulation in the U.S. is apparently hopeless
Continuing to allow the arms merchants and their shills the NRA and the National Sports Shooting Foundation and others to buy off and intimidate Congress will exacerbate the flooding of our nation with more guns and will result in more carnage, deaths and grief.
The good guy with a gun strategy just isn’t working.