Dear Editor:
Recently, an ad was run in The Mountain Mail indicating that the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) administered Stage & Rail Trail (stage-rail.com) would be impacted by Salida’s East Crestone Avenue housing project.
To the extent the Stage & Rail Trail team researched the actual historical route of the stage road it does not appear that what’s now known as East Crestone was the actual coach route.
Further research indicates that East Crestone Avenue was built much later than the stage route.
In addition, the proposed route of the Stage & Rail Trail in Salida does not follow the reported historical route but rather coming into Salida from the west it departs CR 160 at Frantz Lake to follow CR 154 until it can diverge onto the Salida Town Trail along the south bank of the Arkansas.
It adopts the town trail system on West Sackett to Riverside park and then eastward still on the south side of the Arkansas River on Salida trails.
It will eventually connect to CR 105 and officially end near where CR 105 connects to U.S. 50. So as proposed it will not use any part of Crestone Avenue.
In that sense the Stage & Rail Trail is only an indirect stakeholder in the historic integrity of the original stage road route.
While GARNA is a member supported 501(c)3 organization, neither GARNA nor the Stage & Rail Trail are connected in any way with the Go Fund Me account mentioned in the ad.
Feel free to contact the GARNA office with any questions.
Dominique Naccarato
GARNA Executive Director