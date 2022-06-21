Dear Editor:
I have lived here all my life and I’m embarrassed of my town doing what it’s doing on F Street and FIBArk. It’s getting greedy and it stinks.
It’s awful to charge to get into our own park. It’s terrible and blocking the street. I am appalled.
That’s about 30 parking places gone. I have to drive around the block about three or four times to find a good parking place. My truck is not good on gas. Also I can’t walk very far because of my back, and I know others my age who feel the same way.
Mr. Mayor, wake up and smell the coffee. You are breaking 40 years of tradition.
Peggy Everett,
Salida