Dear Editor:
On behalf of members of the school district, parents, school board members and our Elementary Principal, the Longfellow Elementary School Accountability Committee would like to extend a huge shout out to our local community!
As of March 1, the Salida school district has successfully provided in person schooling for the majority of the 2020-2021 school year.
There were only a handful of days in which the Salida school district, as a whole, went to remote learning.
This is especially worth noting when large school districts, like Denver public schools, recently resumed in person instruction. This is a community success worth celebrating.
Thank you Salida community members. Without you, in person schooling would not have been possible.
Community members showed up each and every day, in the face of many unknowns. They showed their support and solidarity by wearing masks, socially distancing and respecting the “new norms” of our schools.
This respect shown for one another and among one another, creates the culture of “Chaffee’s got heart.”
Within the schools, we saw students engaged, wearing masks and staff committed to teaching our children in a completely unprecedented fashion.
It was a joint effort that collectively resulted in our children being face to face (yes, masked, but still in person) with their peers and teachers!
As a parent, I appreciate the community for rising up and showing up. It’s as simple as that. Success does not come from one but from all of us working together.
Thank you Salida. You’ve demonstrated how “Chaffee’s got heart.”
Sheri Johnson-Horsley
Salida