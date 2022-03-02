Dear Editor:
I am way overdue in writing this letter.
I am a longtime resident, living up Ute Trail 10 miles from town. Hats off to the county road maintenance crew and Kevin Travnicek in particular, who maintains, repairs, fixes and plows the snow on the county roads in my area. He is on top of things and always does an excellent job. Having lived here nearly 40 years, I can tell he thinks things out well and does the hard work, building water bars and doing great ditch work which prevents erosion.
In the winter, the snow is always quickly plowed, with the same skill he employs on the road maintenance. I hope he is as well appreciated by his supervisor as he is by me. Obviously a skilled operator, as the rest of the crew is. These roads are a big challenge with quite a grade, springtime runoff and flash flooding in the summer.
Thanks, guys!
Jim Ruggles,
Salida