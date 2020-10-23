Dear Editor:
Nestleave solutions are not plausible and more emotional. The essential basic tenant of water law is “you lose or use it.”
Water rights have to be used for a beneficial, non-wasteful purpose. Simply dumping it into the Arkansas River does not qualify.
Opponents’ positions are we are just trying to protect those rights until needed. We have no rights as they reside with the owner.
The loss of income is considerable. The annual loss of income of approximately $200,000 in contributions to nonprofits, property taxes, etc.
There is not a solution offered for the loss of these needed funds, perhaps the Nestleave members are willing to put their money where their mouth is and make up the difference, about $3,000 per person?
Opponents are quoted “We don’t like plastic (who does), and we don’t believe the benefit to the county is equal to the value of the water Nestlé is taking out.”
Chaffee County plastic recycle rates are dismal.
If this the case, work to prohibit the sale of all plastic bottles in the county? What is next?
Should we prohibit gas stations and cars too because we currently have to depend on oil and gas to run them?
Or we can prohibit ranchers who graze and breed cattle because cows release methane into the air?
In conclusion, be careful about what you wish for as the next owner of the water rights is not even suggested and could be your worse nightmare.
Eleanor Popick
Maysville