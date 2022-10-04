Is the City of Salida taking the tax money from Salida that should stay local and spending it with the wealthy in online purchases, with Amazon and other online companies first instead of giving local business an option to meet its needs?
I had a discussion with a City of Salida employee, who purchases for the city. He stated that his job was to be “A Good Steward of Taxpayer Money.” Yes, that is his job, but it is also to use that taxpayer money to help the community. Is sitting at a desk searching the best price outside of the city really saving money or using your tax dollars to benefit Salida?
When I asked another supervisor with the Parks Department why they were purchasing the goods I sell in Salida online, he said they consider it a waste of time when they send an employee here to make a purchase. In fact, I appreciate city employees who come here to shop; I can see them working on projects with taxpayer money. It was also suggested that we remove our popcorn machine so that the employees do not waste time while shopping.
I am shocked at the conversations I had and the perception from the City of Salida purchasers that shopping in person in Salida, where we all pay taxes, is not a first choice. The city should look home first to shop and strengthen the local economy, create more quality jobs, invest in the community, encourage local prosperity and keep the taxpayers’ money with the people who pay them.
What does it mean for the City of Salida to shop local and support our community? Yes, we all buy online, but shopping in Salida and Chaffee County has huge benefits for all of us in this community. The City of Salida is run with tax money collected from you, the workers, landowners, business owners and consumers.
Of course, buying from local businesses helps financially; it also supports the local economy and community. Local businesses pay their employees who then spend money at local businesses, pay rent, purchase houses. All of this means that by buying local, you create jobs for your neighbors, contribute to improved public infrastructure, improve employment rates and make an investment in your community socially and economically.