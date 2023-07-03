Dear Editor:
On June 29, a charter member of my local fan club responded to a letter I penned in May. My letter focused on the Durham Report concerning the origin of the Trump-Russia investigation. Durham found nothing that contradicts the Mueller Report documenting more than 140 contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign.
Naturally, Trump’s supporters ignored the evidence and claimed Durham provided total exoneration for Trump. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Sadly, many of those in the Trump cult reside in a fact-free world. This is alarming to those of us who base our beliefs on evidence.
But that’s the way it works in Trump’s world where black is white, up is down, and facts are ignored. Somehow, for Trump’s acolytes, an allegation without supporting evidence makes Biden an illegitimate president. If you wish to make this absurd claim, please provide some actual evidence.
Permit me to refresh your memory. Republicans brought more than 60 court cases following the 2020 presidential election but were unable to provide any substantiation of election fraud. Trump advocate Rudy Giuliani said it well: “We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.”
Fortunately, under our legal system facts matter. Evidence, not baseless MAGA nonsense, determines legal outcomes.
My devoted fan continued his June 30 letter by ranting about a letter someone else wrote advocating socialism. For some reason, my fan then insinuated I too was a socialist. I’ve mentioned in several previous letters that I’ve worked in the private sector and am a staunch capitalist.
That’s the way the “MAGA brain” functions. If you don’t belong to the Trump cult, you must be a socialist/communist/Marxist. Or worse, perhaps you might be “woke” (whatever the heck “woke” means).
My fan then continued his June 30 letter with some silly remarks denigrating “experts and academics.” I guess that’s directed to me since I’m a medical scientist who’s challenged the nonsensical claims by our local COVID-denying anti-vaxxers. Those folks seem intent on displaying their profound ignorance about science. In fact, they’re evidently proud of their ignorance.
I enjoy a good debate. I remember the good old days when I could discuss legitimately debatable topics such as the role of government, taxes, and spending with Republican friends.
Unfortunately, it’s not much of a challenge to counter a denizen of the Trump cult who can only spout incoherent drivel.
Frank Waxman,
Salida