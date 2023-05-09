The Salida Middle School PTO would like to give our thanks to the students, community and local businesses who recently participated in our Buy Local Fundraiser.
For those not familiar, students sell $20 gift cards from a number of local businesses. Those businesses get a boost in sales and then donate 20 percent back to SMS. And the customers stock up on gift cards just in time for summer visitors and fun.
These students are amazing. They sold over $13,000 in gift cards this year, totaling over $2,600 being donated back to the school.
These funds go toward facility needs, playground updates and repairs, teacher mini grants, staff appreciation events, fourth-grade welcome night and more. Many of these things would not happen without the help of PTO fundraising.
Businesses that participated this year were Amicas, Beekeeper’s Honey Boutique, Bunny & Clyde’s, Chill, High Side, Little Red Hen, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, Salida Vibes, Tacos El Tapatio and Totally Tubular. Talk about a great line-up! We are so fortunate.
The most important part of this fundraiser is the students. They get out there and hustle to raise as much money as they can in three weeks. The top individual sellers are recognized and rewarded, and the grade that raises the most money celebrates with a pizza party.
We are grateful for the support from our community every year as we hit you up for a few more dollars for a cause that is important to us. Our businesses, neighbors and friends never fail to come through, time after time.
Patsy Juarez and Emily Haynes, Salida Middle School PTO members