The Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America wish to thank the community for making the inaugural Howard Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering a very successful event.
The proceeds will provide many more wreaths for the veterans this Christmas season.
The gathering was a truly fun social evening enjoyed by all, even the children.
Thank you and hope to see you again next year.
Virginia McGinnis, Chipeta Chapter member,
National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution