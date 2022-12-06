Dear Editor:
Imagine that a car drives slowly past your house and a passenger starts blasting away with a shotgun at neighborhood wildlife, within a dozen yards of your front door.
That’s what happened to us Thanksgiving Day. Only the public thoroughfare wasn’t a road; it was the Arkansas River. We live just outside Salida city limits along the river. Our front door is roughly 20-30 feet from the water. Both sides of the bank along this stretch are private land that has dwellings and outbuildings on or slightly set back from the water. There’s a bridge that goes over the river about a hundred yards from our front door. The bridge is a county road that cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles use.
The alleged hunters drifted past our house and opened fire on geese acclimated to humans – the private property along this stretch often serves as informal nesting and breeding grounds for them. Because these geese are acclimated to rafts and other watercraft, these rafters were able to approach within a few feet of them and shoot them as the geese stood on or floated right next to the banks.
These were also not clean kills. The geese they shot floundered, wounded, in the water and required several more shots.
We yelled at them to stop shooting so close to a house, and to stop shooting at the geese along this stretch. But they ignored us and laughed. They were gleeful about shooting these geese and did so with reckless disregard for dwellings, domestic animals and people, and instead escalated their shooting the more upset we got, even after we were standing within 30-40 feet of them. They even shot a wounded goose under the bridge – close to a fishing and boating access and right under a public road. People fish and boat year-round on this stretch of the river. Someone could have been injured or worse.
This could occur near you along the river in this county because it’s legal for waterfowl hunters to shoot however close they want to your house (we checked afterward). It’s also legal to shoot from a moving craft on the river during waterfowl season. Some counties in Colorado ban shooting during waterfowl season within 150 yards of dwellings; this one doesn’t. The only thing that may have been illegal is shooting waterfowl standing on private property, which may fall under trespassing.
We grew up on a farm in this county. We’ve raised animals for meat and butchered them ourselves. We own guns. We’ve hunted. We have no issue with responsible, ethical hunting. What we witnessed on Thanksgiving Day was malicious target practice masquerading as hunting with no regard for the people who live here, their safety or their property.
We encourage all landowners along the river to educate themselves on this issue because this could – and probably will – happen to you.
Evelyn Schlatter and
Jennifer Schlatter, Esq.,
Salida