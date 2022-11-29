In 1936 in Philadelphia, Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered his acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination of his second term as president of the United States.
During his delivery, he noted that the “enemy” “was not the aristocracy of old, but a new breed of ‘economic royalists,’ thirsty for power who sought control over the Government itself.”
This brief was written by Jefferson Cowie, an academic from Vanderbilt University, who stated, in his opinion, the years which encompassed 1930 and 1970 produced an economy between “Two Gilded Ages.”
Among the alert and caring citizens of Colorado who’ve resided here since, perhaps, the late ’60s, it became obvious that Colorado’s economy was undergoing a dramatic change – particularly in view of mountain-town real estate development, along with sales of large ranch land for the purpose of suburban subdivision construction.
In each case, commercial and residential prices increased appreciably such that working-class income could not keep pace with housing purchase or rental costs.
Locally, Salida is now finally experiencing the effects of FDR’s “economic royalists” – for second-home ownership, in particular, has driven real estate prices far beyond the reach of local working-class employees and, perhaps, even advanced professionals.
As home ownership prices rise, so do home rental costs rise.
Thus, employment as a means to a dignified human existence becomes not only an impossibility but, actually, an absurdity.
What, then, to do about the drug-free, alcohol-free Salida street-person who longs for a condition of normalcy and who wishes to make a contributive effort to the town in which he wishes to live.
The customary solution is the “soup kitchen.”
Where, then, does he (she) spend the remaining 23 hours of the day and night?
Were a concerted, intelligent effort by local communities throughout America to construct supervised housing for such persons, its occupants would then have bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room, which are necessary, fundamental human requirements and which provide required rest following one’s workday.
Individual charity toward those in need is quite noble; however, the sole solution to this problem rests with community leadership and authority.
For it is far less expensive to provide that care than the cost which communities incur while remaining in denial of that responsibility.