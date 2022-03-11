Dear Editor:
On Jan. 25, the Chaffee County Planning Commission approved the Aspire Tours limited impact review application with conditions following a very thorough two-year review process.
In working over those many months with county staff through a variety of issues, from traffic and water to wildfire, wildlife and special event concerns, we saw our vision develop while all manner of due diligence was completed. Opponents of our application have appealed our approval to the Board of County Commissioners and a hearing took place on March 8.
As the property owner and founder of Aspire Tours, I want to assure this wonderful community that I take very seriously our responsibility to plan a project that will reflect the rural feel you treasure.
I have lived in Colorado since 2001. Flash forward from guiding tours out of Denver to purchasing land here in Chaffee County. My family and I love the Arkansas River Valley and have been coming here for years. We share a frustration with many about the congested I-70 corridor and how resort towns have developed.
Here, there is stunning open space, and the fact residents deeply care about the valley’s future is a source of great comfort – and pride. Push-back and people resisting change have allowed the area to remain authentic and off the beaten path. These values are what we were looking for when we decided to purchase our 44 acres.
We have proposed – and always intend for the property to be – a small operation: a very light development footprint with guided outdoor recreation opportunities for guests.
What we are creating has been well thought out and suitable for the area. It will incorporate agricultural aspects to honor the ranching history without using astronomical amounts of water: Thinking outside the box on how to bring the completely depleted soil back for a small seasonal harvest and just a few livestock. We drilled and tested a well and have now confirmed a more than sufficient water supply for our intended uses – and importantly, we know from a recent area-wide groundwater survey that our uses will have little to no impact to neighboring wells. We have also committed to water quality testing, with initial results coming in 100 percent clear.
We have incorporated into our plan extensive wildfire mitigation, emergency response ingress and egress and campsite regulations and enforcement measures.
We are committed to collaborating with the county on traffic calming measures to help improve safety on County Road 190W, where our neighbors have complained about current traffic conditions – none of which includes our operation. We will be providing scheduled transit for guests as part of our overall plan.
Finally, Aspire Tours wants our guests and employees to not only enjoy their Colorado outdoor environs, but learn how to be better stewards going forward. We look forward to sharing our vision with you as we bring it to fruition.
Kathrin Troxler, founder,
Aspire Tours