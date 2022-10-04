Dear Editor:
The Mountain Mail reported recently that the housing project on the corner of M and Third streets is $110,000 over budget due to “construction cost increases, labor shortages and supply chain issues.”
To plug the hole, the city administrator said the county is using some of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money it received, and Salida could likewise draw from its remaining $143,000 in ARPA funds.
ARPA should have been called the Boost Inflation Plan. After its passage, the U.S. economy became a giant vacuum, sucking in global merchandise.
The $1.9 trillion ARPA colossus, passed in March 2021, had U.S. ports handling 20 percent more container volume by year-end than in 2019. And U.S. durable goods purchases last year exceeded 2018 levels by 45 percent, while Europe’s were up only 2 percent.
As if ARPA’s inflationary effects on labor and materials weren’t enough, eight months later Congress passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. That bill will strain existing capacity even more, inflating away the bill’s benefits.
Here in Salida, Atmos Energy’s rates are increasing 10 percent, and that requires you to earn 12 percent more before taxes just to break even.
Our city’s 2023 budget wish list includes $200,000 for another Vandaveer master plan, $76,000 for the fire chief’s new vehicle, $350,000 for a “river corridor boat ramp beach project,” $300,000 to demolish the D and First Street building and electric bikes for pool staff.
Thankfully, the now inflated $2.8 million outdoor soaking pools are on hold. Presumably the reason is cost, but imagine vacationers soaking within earshot of the homeless workers car-camp.
The budget does request $50,000 to pay a consultant “for wayfinding signage.” Give that job to elementary school students. My sign suggestion is: “Paradise, 3,000 miles due east.”
In an embarrassment of riches, didn’t Salida just pay $60,000 to ArtSpace Consulting to recommend providing affordable housing for artists? That’s like paying MoreGuns Consulting to recommend crime-fighting strategies.
Meanwhile, no one looks at how the town is changing: Higher housing and labor costs seep into every dental and plumbing bill; summer airplane noise jangles nerves; and property crime in Chaffee County equals the national average, according to a recent county report.
Twenty-three percent of county housing is vacation rental or second home investment property, soaking up scarce labor, land and material.
According to a 2020 Chaffee Recreation Survey, 70 percent of residents said the benefits of visitors coming to recreate do not outweigh the negative impacts. Although only one survey on one subject, it illustrates a substantial level of resident discontent.
Commenting on the 2023 budget items, one of my neighbors said the city has too much money to spend. Another despaired we’re becoming like Breckenridge.
The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation by increasing interest rates to force down spending. It will be much harder to control than people think.
Local governments can help by leaving some job openings unfilled and becoming more aware of the consequences of their carefree spending.
Bob Engel,
Salida