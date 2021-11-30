Dear Editor:
True to form, KHEN’s Halloween Bash this year was a ton of fun and a rousing success, thanks to everyone who came and danced the night away to the music provided by one of the best dance bands in town, El Camino.
So many clever costumes were entered into our costume contest, lots of great material for our volunteer judges to choose between. Our first-place winner, the mummified corpse of “Mother God” in all her finery: blue skin and glitter, Christmas lights and the requisite sleeping bag, received a Monarch season pass for her clever artistry. Many thanks to the local businesses 7000 Feet Running Company and Natural Grocers for providing awards for the second- and third-place costume contest winners.
KHEN is extremely grateful to our many sponsors, starting with Monarch Community Outreach and Salida Walmart. Thanks to Amicas Pizza, who gives generously to many Salida community events. Su Casa, High Country Bank and First Street Flooring on Third were also generous donors.
We at KHEN are really grateful for financial support from Absolute Bikes, Currents, The Hodgepodge, Rebound Physical Therapy, Salida Mountain Sports, Little Red Hen Bakery and TJ Hittle.
We could not present an event such as this without the help of our local entrepreneurs, and we thank them all for supporting KHEN’s 2021 Halloween Bash.
The success of this event also required many volunteer hours. Sincere appreciation goes out to our announcer Fred Schubert, a myriad of Community Radio volunteers and the Salida SteamPlant staff, who were ever so helpful from the inception of the idea to the closing of the door and turning off the lights. Big thanks to all of you.
Trish Cullinan,
KHEN Radio co-chair