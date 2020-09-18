Dear Editor:
The population of Chaffee County is projected to increase by 33 percent by 2035. Our plan from 2000 is not equipped for this. Let’s be ready.
Revising a county comprehensive plan requires work involving concerned citizens, planning commissioners, county commissioners (with Keith Baker, BOCC liaison to the planning commissioners and consultants), county agencies, municipalities and county staff and officials, school children and staff, business people, ranchers, developers, architects, engineers, wildlife and water experts, farmers, nonprofits, the consultants, and anyone who stepped up to engage over these months (and years – the round table years ago and Envision Chaffee County recently, which laid the foundation for future planning).
Input has been voiced across the county and clearly continues to be solicited from all stakeholders and anyone willing to step up (see Together Chaffee for the demographics). Thanks to all who provided expertise, guiding questions, and thoughtful suggestions for protecting the people, the health, the place, the environment and the culture of Chaffee County.
There has been expressed concern about maintaining the unique distinctions between municipalities, to uplift our ranching history, to keep rural and urban distinct, and to protect the resources we share by being good stewards, attentive listeners and respectful collaborators.
Still more opportunities to learn and respond:
• Outdoor follow ups in BV and Salida about the above virtual meeting.
Details: facebook.comtogetherchaffeecounty
• Write to Chaffee County Planning Manager, Jon Roorda, jroorda@chaffeecounty.org with input.
Chaffee citizens have been saying these common themes for almost half a century:
• Support the continuation of ag businesses.
• Focus development in and around existing communities.
It has been expressed and recorded in:
• Comprehensive Plan of Chaffee County, Yguado Assoc., April 1971.
• Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan, Consensus Planning, Inc., March 2000.
• Consensus Associates, (Chadwick meetings), April, 2006.
• Chaffee County Citizen’s Land Use Roundtable Recommendations, Nov. 17, 2008.
• Envision Chaffee County 2017.
• Current draft - Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan.
When naysayers (who haven’t engaged, despite countless opportunities) criticize the long thoughtful process or deny its existence, it’s a real shame.
This also happened during the creation of our 2000 Plan which ended up taking fourteen years and resolutions by two different boards of county commissioners. Delays cost our county money and bad decisions without current guidelines.
Let’s make a plan in this lifetime because growth is unprecedented and affecting us now.
Thanks to all who are pouring out many hours of valuable time, contributing countless volumes of research pertinent to the plan and for sharing thoughtful well-formed ideas to mindfully help our communities have a tool that is ready to guide and help us face the future.
Thomas and Jacy Doumas
Buena Vista