Dear Editor:
Hannah Hannah is our call to action. Her experience in housing projects, her camaraderie with the retirement community, her lifelong upbringing in farming and ranching, and her love/experience in recreation ties her to our valley.
Ms. Hannah is here to fight for our Constitutional rights: the right to protect our families, the right to hunt, the right to keep our businesses open, to make your choice for your family, which includes your right to stay at home or take your needed precautions.
Ms. Hannah came here like many of you because of what here is, not to change it to a California or even a Texas.
She encourages all to vote and to know what your future means with her keeping an affordable Chaffee County for our families, our workforce, and our youth.
Ms. Hannah is strong in her commitment to keep jobs and strengthen local business so mortgages can be paid.
With her young family, especially as a single parent, Ms. Hannah knows what a budget truly means.
Her past experience relates to many who know the difficulties that ensue when a loved one or trusted partner stabs you in the back in business, in life, in politics or at home.
To continue is ten times as tough, but ten times as educational.
We encourage you to understand Ms. Hannah’s strong character and her straight forward messaging. Vote Hannah Hannah.
Rusty and Tangie Granzella
Salida