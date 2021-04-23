Dear Editor:
We would like to thank five local businesses that supported the Salida Middle School Parent Teacher Organization by participating in our annual Buy Local gift card program.
For each gift card purchased, these businesses donated a percentage of their revenue to our school.
Those funds go toward classroom grants, teacher appreciation week and events such as fourth grade night.
We are grateful for Amicas, Chill Salida, Little Red Hen Bakery, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, and Sprockets. We appreciate your generous support.
Beth Sather
Salida Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization