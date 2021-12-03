Dear Editor:
I generally don’t get involved in back-and-forth discussions regarding my previous letters. But in this instance, the topic is so fundamentally important that it’s necessary.
To review, on Oct. 12 a letter by Vince Phillips voiced objections to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s vaccination mandate. In my Oct. 22 response I opined, “If you need to go to our hospital, I guess Phillips believes it’s OK for you to be exposed to a deadly disease because of some imaginary right of employees to ‘freedom.’”
Then, on Nov. 23, Phillips responded by asking what is wrong with skepticism about the safety of vaccines. Phillips makes a valid general point – there is nothing whatsoever wrong with skepticism. In fact, scientific training encourages skepticism.
It’s important to state at the outset there is not always a direct relationship between intelligence and expertise. From Phillips’ letters, he appears to be highly intelligent. Nevertheless, he’s manifestly ignorant when it comes to assessing benefit vs. risk of COVID-19 vaccination.
Presenting misleading information about vaccines is dangerous as it may cause some to avoid vaccination and thus endanger not only themselves but our community.
Not all opinions are created equal. On some topics, expertise is important. I don’t know if Phillips has had medical science training. My doctorate is in microbiology, a discipline that encompasses viruses, and I have more than 50 years of experience as an immunologist. I also worked for three years in the NIH Laboratory of Persistent Viral Diseases. As a medical school professor, I spent a large part of my career teaching medical students about vaccines.
Phillips cites 8,284 deaths reported through the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as his “evidence” that the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous. While the number is accurate, the inference that the vaccine caused these deaths is fallacious.
The CDC VAERS website reports all deaths following vaccination. People of course die from many causes entirely unrelated to vaccination; that’s the explanation for the VAERS data. Here’s a good lay-language explanation of the VAERS system: “Scary Reports of Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccination Aren’t What They Seem” (muhealth.org).
The CDC offers an explanation for its VAERS data: “Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC.”
Any medical procedure involves comparing potential risks to rewards. As Phillips states correctly, no vaccine is 100 percent safe and effective.
But in the case of COVID-19, the evidence is unequivocal. There have been just a literal handful of deaths attributable to the vaccine out of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered. On the other hand, more than 750,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and every three days the current death toll exceeds that of 9/11.
There is nothing wrong with healthy skepticism. However, being skeptical about established facts bespeaks ignorance. For example, believing the earth is flat is ignorant.
We all want to get back to normal. The plain simple fact is that if everyone was vaccinated, COVID-19 would largely be history.
Frank Waxman, Ph.D.,
Salida