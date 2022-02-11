Dear Editor:
I would like to address the recent cutting down of the trees at the SteamPlant, adjacent to the pedestrian bridge next to it. I am horrified by how awful this looks now.
When I first put pen to paper and submitted the designs to the city for approval of this project, it was always intended to incorporate the natural surroundings. The entire design was (is) an ode to Mother Nature.
Though it has been apparent over the years that the city could do some tree trimming around this area, there seems to be no genuine justification of cutting down healthy, mature trees.
What was once upon a time a beautiful place to sit, relax and have some reprieve from the blasting sun on a hot day now looks like a Walmart parking lot in the middle of suburbia. Ugly! And why? I call laziness. Sure, there are electrical wires to circumnavigate. But people cut back trees all the time to adjust accordingly. This seems to me to be just plain laziness. Cut out all the healthy trees now, so we don’t have to deal with it again.
When contacting the city about it, I was given the platitude that, “Maybe the city will plant other trees again there one day.” This doesn’t even make sense. So, one rips out perfectly healthy trees (and they were) because the city can’t be “bothered” to trim them back appropriately as needed, only to replace them (supposedly) later with “new” trees that will grow into big trees only to what? Rip those out too when they reach maturity?
For a town that prides itself on the surrounding natural beauty, Salida, you sure do have a funny way of showing it. I think it’s time the city steps up to the plate on this one. A couple of trees today? Maybe. Tomorrow: asphalt as far as the eye can see. Salida: We are better than this.
Question: Does the city actually have a plan to plant new trees or was this just a platitude?
Kamber Sokulsky,
Salida