Dear Editor:
To the kind and generous people of Salida:
As many of you already know, my little sister Suzanne Moorman Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10. From that moment on Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and his team, along with CBI and FBI have worked relentlessly to find her and to seek the truth regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Since day one Sheriff Spezze has remained accessible to me and to my older brother David by phone and by text. He has never wavered from this commitment. He has been circumspect in all of our conversations due to the nature of this “ongoing investigation.” We appreciate his posture of restraint and take no offense in it. We believe this can only insure and preserve the integrity of the case in seeking justice for Suzanne.
From the beginning Sheriff Spezze laid out an “overview”of the nature of an “open investigation.” He told me how the case most likely would progress: rapidly with much activity, then slow down and then give the appearance of coldness and become quiet.
He assured me then as he does now that though it may look cold, law enforcement are working behind the scenes gathering evidence and putting the pieces together. This information has helped me to retain resolve through long days of broken-hearted silence.
I have come to regard Sheriff Spezze as a straight shooter. No false hope, no quick answers but a man with consistent, steady counsel that one would expect from a seasoned professional with 39 years in law enforcement.
His hopeful guidance remains dependable... “Be patient, we are working hard Melinda. We have some of the best professionals in the country working on this case. I wish you could meet them. We want to find your sister too.”
In conclusion, my sister was a woman who honored authority. Please help her now by honoring the authorities: stand strong and hopeful with those appointed to seek justice for Suzanne. What man has done in secret, may God bring to light.
“Now, faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1
Melinda M. Baumunk
Sevierville, Tennessee