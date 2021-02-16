Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to the display ads in The Mountain Mail urging residents to sign a petition opposing the Hard Rock Paving expansion.
This plant has been in existence for many, many years, probably longer then those opposed to its expansion.
It has served this area well and is a very much needed commodity. It’s very possible that Hard Rock provided the concrete in many of these protestor’s homes.
If this expansion isn’t approved, it’s possible Hard Rock might have to downsize, which could result in lost jobs, with a devastating effect on those employees.
This factor alone would keep me from signing said petition, not to mention their ridiculous reasons to stop the expansion.
I would urge those who are considering signing this outrageous petition to reconsider and not sign it.
Michael F. Brazil,
Salida