Dear Editor:
Another Summer Reading Program has come to an end at Salida Regional Library. It was a fast summer but a great one! We would like to say thank you to all the local businesses for being part of our reading program: Moonlight Pizza, Amicas, Chill, Little Red Tricycle and Kaleidoscope Toys. It is awesome that we have great support for our kids in the community.
Thank you to Fun Street Family Arcade and Taylor for being there early on a Friday morning so our families could celebrate all their hard work.
Thank you to all the kids and parents for reading this summer. We had 348 children registered with over 200,000 minutes read. Awesome!
Becky Nelson, children’s librarian,
Salida Regional Library