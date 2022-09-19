Dear Editor:
The Chaffee Housing Trust would like to give a big shout-out to all the volunteers and supporters who donated time and money for our recent Landscaping Work Parties at our latest development, the River Ridge Condos: Julie at Elements Composting, Amanda and Mable, Hank, Cortney, Adriana, Jenny, Bethany, Kyle, Alex and Georgie from 12 Peaks (aka Pure Greens), June, Tanner, Luke, Amanda, Matt, Reece, Michael, Danielle, Claudia, Ken and Pizza Rio for the tasty slices after two long, dusty days of hard teamwork.