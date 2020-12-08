Dear Editor:
Nestlé promises “continued replacement of every drop of water withdrawn through an agreement with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. The Arkansas River does not lose any water as a result of Nestlé operations”.
The UAWCD is taxpayer supported.
According to the U.S. Geological Service the average household uses 36,000 gallons or less of water annually.
Nestlé pays $775 per acre foot which is about 325,000 gallons. An acre foot is enough for nine households.
The annual maintenance fee of a homeowner payable to UAWCD is $165.
At nine households (1 acre foot) that’s nearly $1,500 that Upper Arkansas residents pay annually. Why do taxpayers pay double what Nestle pays?
A UAWCD official said that they have more than enough water for Nestlé; the amount of water Nestlé takes out of the river is minute, “a drop in the bucket.”
Evidently UAWCD is awash in water for Nestlé but not for taxpayers who support UAWCD?
Why not let Nestlé buy water from Twin Lakes at $40,000 plus per share of water (or acre foot) and we keep our water?
Contrary to statements from Nestlé and UAWCD that there is plenty of water in the Upper Arkansas River for Nestlé, all water in the Arkansas River is over appropriated according to the State of Colorado Water Engineers office. Water demands far exceed available water.
Nestlé has made lots of promises, many empty, if we’ll give them our water. Now there are more promises: jobs, endowments and scholarships for our two school districts and money and matching grants to community organizations. Is Nestlé trying to buy our silence?
Nestlé wants to steal our water even though our agriculture and tourism businesses are often starved for water. With our burgeoning population and new homes we need to keep our water.
Nestlé promises that they are “environmental stewards of our land and water resources.” Another empty promise when one considers the environmental degradation of the bottled water industry.
Each year more than 4 billion pounds of PET plastic bottles end up in landfills or as roadside litter.
For each gallon of water that is bottled, an additional two gallons of water are used in processing.
Making bottles to meet U.S. demand for bottled water required more than 17 million barrels of oil in 2006 alone, enough to fuel more than 1 million cars for a year, while generating generated more than 2.5 million tons of CO2.
If you don’t want this and you don’t want to give our water away while taxpayers pay UAWCD almost double what Nestlé pays for water, call our county commissioners and city council members and urge them to deny Nestlé’s permit renewal.
Dan Jones
Salida