Dear Editor,
“Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength” (Betty Friedan). As I grow older I appreciate this perspective even more! May is Older Americans Month and here in Chaffee County we are celebrating in important ways.
First, our county recently was designated as an official Age Friendly Community by AARP.
What does that mean?
We have increased our commitment to making our county more livable for people of all ages.
With Chaffee County Public Health taking the lead, a group of concerned citizens will be examining a variety of healthy living domains to develop and implement strategies so that everyone can experience a rich and fulfilling life as we age in place.
Our second celebration is that we are again planning an “Embracing Aging” resource fair for older adults and their families.
After having to cancel this event last year, we are excited to be planning a creative and participatory fun event for September.
We are looking for volunteers of any age! If you would like to join either of these efforts, please email Molly Bischoff, Senior Resources Coordinator at mollybisch@gmail.com.
Marilyn Bouldin
Salida